Papua New Guinea’s PM tested positive for COVID during the Olympics

Feb 7, 2022, 06:06 pm IST

When Papua New Guinea’s prime minister came in Beijing last week to attend the Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cut short his stay.

Prime Minister James Marape was provided medical treatment right away, according to Zhao Lijian, a representative for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Marape was unable to attend the opening ceremony on Friday and came home late Sunday, abandoning a planned trip to France. While in Beijing, he met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang via video link, according to Zhao.

The current state of Marape was unknown.

