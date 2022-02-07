Papua New Guinea’s PM tested positive for COVID during the Olympics

When Papua New Guinea’s prime minister came in Beijing last week to attend the Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cut short his stay.

Prime Minister James Marape was provided medical treatment right away, according to Zhao Lijian, a representative for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Marape was unable to attend the opening ceremony on Friday and came home late Sunday, abandoning a planned trip to France. While in Beijing, he met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang via video link, according to Zhao.

The current state of Marape was unknown.