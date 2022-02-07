Punjab polls: Mahie Gill, a Dev D star, is set to join the BJP today.

Actress Mahie Gill is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab chapter in Chandigarh on February 7, adding star power to the party ahead of the Punjab Assembly election. In December of last year, the Dev D actor campaigned for Harmohinder Singh Lucky, a Congress candidate from Ward No. 2. She had previously stated that Lucky was a childhood friend of hers, and that she was only supporting him. She reportedly stated that she had ‘no plan of joining politics, but could do so in future’.

Hardeep Singh Puri, a Union minister and BJP leader, had ruled out the possibility of a post-election alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab. The senior BJP leader categorically said that the alliance of the two parties will be a ‘ bad marriage’.