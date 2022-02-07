Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks slipped down for third day in a row. BSE Sensex shed 1,024 points or 1.75% to close at 57,621. NSE Nifty dropped 303 points or 1.73% to settle at 17,214.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.03% and small-cap shares moved 1.34% lower. 14 out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE finished lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,412 shares advanced while 2,098 declined.

Also Read: Bank lowers interest rates on savings account

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Kotak Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and HDFC.