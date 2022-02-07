DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for third day in a row

Feb 7, 2022, 04:57 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks  slipped down  for  third day in a row. BSE Sensex shed  1,024 points or 1.75% to close at 57,621. NSE Nifty dropped 303 points or 1.73% to settle at 17,214.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.03% and small-cap shares moved 1.34% lower. 14 out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE  finished lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as  1,412 shares advanced while 2,098 declined.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Kotak Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and HDFC.

