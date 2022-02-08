Do Himalayan caves have special stuff? TMC leader blames PM’s reply

Mahua Moitra, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to President Trump’s address in Lok Sabha, saying the government that organized the Howdy Trump event, told people to bang thalis and light diyas now blames the Opposition for spreading the Covid virus.

Sorry is this really the Prime Minister of India replying to the President’s Address? Is it just me but does his sinister laugh be like Mogambo Khush Hua? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 7, 2022

Moitra further commented on PM Modi’s laughter during his attack on Congress, saying, ‘Is it just me or does his sinister laugh resemble Mogambo Khush Hua?’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that the party let Coronavirus spread and caused chaos by provoking migrants to defy Covid curbs.

Iss Corona kaal me Congress ne toh hadd kar di [Congress overstepped all limits during the Corona pandemic] is what PM Modi said during his speech to Parliament.