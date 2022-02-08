DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

Do Himalayan caves have special stuff? TMC leader blames PM’s reply

Feb 8, 2022, 11:28 pm IST

Mahua Moitra, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to President Trump’s address in Lok Sabha, saying the government that organized the Howdy Trump event, told people to bang thalis and light diyas now blames the Opposition for spreading the Covid virus.

Mahua Moitra asked on Twitter, ‘Is a government that organized a Howdy Trump event, then asked people to bang thalis and light diyas now accusing the Opposition of spreading Corona?? Is this special stuff available only in Himalayan caves?’ Moitra tweeted.

Moitra further commented on PM Modi’s laughter during his attack on Congress, saying, ‘Is it just me or does his sinister laugh resemble Mogambo Khush Hua?’  Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that the party let Coronavirus spread and caused chaos by provoking migrants to defy Covid curbs.

Iss Corona kaal me Congress ne toh hadd kar di [Congress overstepped all limits during the Corona pandemic] is what PM Modi said during his speech to Parliament.

