India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Predicted Indian XI

Ahmedabad: Team India will face West Indies in the 2nd One Day International match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Team India had defeated the guests by 6 wickets in the first one day international on Sunday. The hosts will be aiming to take an unassailable 2-0 win on Wednesday.

West Indies will play a three ODIs and 3 T20Is. The three T20Is will now be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16th, 18th, and 20th February respectively. ODIs will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6th, 9th and 11th.

India’s predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna