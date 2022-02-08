More than 43.34 crore PAN linked with Aadhaar Cards

New Delhi: The Union government said that more than 43.34 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PAN Card) have been linked with Aadhaar Cards till January this year. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary updated this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. The deadline to link the PAN cards with Aadhaar cards is 31st of March, 2022.

Earlier, the largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) had issued a warning that accounts will become inoperative if both the cards are not linked before the deadline. SBI urged all its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March 31, 2022.

Here’s how to link PAN-Aadhaar card first way:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Income Tax https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.

Step 4: Select the box ‘I have only year of birth in aadhaar card’ if only your date of birth is mentioned on the document.

Step 5: Verify details via captcha code or select the OTP option.

Step 6: Select the link Aadhaar button and your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

Link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS:

Step 1: Type – UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> in the message box.

Step 2: Send the message to 567678 or 56161, and your PAN will be linked to your Aadhaar Card.