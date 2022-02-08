Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch date announced: Know price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company, Poco has announced the launch date of its latest 5G smartphone, Poco M4 Pro in India. The new smartphone will be launched on February 15.Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in global markets in November. It’s a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China in October.

Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features a punch-hole camera right at the centre of its top. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

It includes includes two lenses – a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The new phone is backed by 5000mAh battery that features 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

As per reports, the phone will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.