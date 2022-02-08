Stock Market: Benchmark indices end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday. The strong buying interest in banking and metal shares helped the domestic benchmark indices to snap the three-session losing streak.

BSE Sensex rose 187 points or 0.33% to settle at 57,809. NSE Nifty climbed 53 points or 0.31% higher to close at 17,267. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.70% and small-cap shares moved 1.72% higher. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as as 1,096 shares advanced and 2,233 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were ONGC, PowerGrid, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and Indian Oil Corp.