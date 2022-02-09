‘A holiday worth Rs 1 crore’: Company takes all employees on a four-day vacation

Cardiff-based recruitment firm, Yolk Recruitment Ltd, is offering all its employees four paid days off this holiday season. Every employee working for the company will be sponsored to go on the trip. ‘Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That means everyone. Not just the top billers or those who contributed to our historic 2021 results, but everybody. Our 50+ recruiters across 8 markets. All our support teams. Our new hires in 2022. Our purpose is to build a culture where everyone wins. Which means everyone can’t be left behind,’ the company stated.

Spain’s largest island is Tenerife, located in the Canary Islands. According to a BBC report, the company will spend over 100,000 pounds (around Rs 1-crore) to sponsor the four-day holiday for its employees. ‘We might be one of the first Cardiff-based companies to sponsor such a company-wide, all expenses paid holiday and that’s only because we strive to be Bright Bold Better in everything we do, both internally and externally,’ the company said on LinkedIn.

In addition, it announced that it is hiring across each of its teams and is looking for over 20 new employees. The company is looking to fill two key positions this year: Divisional Head (Marketing) and Head of Talent Acquisition. The company will also be hiring dozens of trainee consultants alongside strategic experienced hires in the coming year.