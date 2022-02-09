Air India all out to attract travellers/ customers with improved services…panel formed ;

A 40-member committee was formed days after the Tata Group took over Air India on January 27, according to sources familiar with the matter, to improve the airline’s customer service, enhance passenger experience, and improve aircraft conditions.

According to an airline official, Air India has been having problems with customer service and has begun to solve them. The committee is working to change the airline’s approach toward customers, according the official.

‘These 40 members are guided by the four-member committee which is working towards seamless customer experience by solving complaints in a timely manner… All the employees [are]… working with one aim – Dil mein India, hawa mein Air India.’

The airline announced on January 28 that it had taken steps to improve its brand and business. ‘An example is ensuring a consistent customer experience.’

The airline has established a support desk to serve a small group of clients. ‘Furthermore, the airline is working to improve the passenger experience both when ticketing and on-board,’ a second airline official said.