BJP releases Uttarakhand manifesto ahead of polls

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, released the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, setting out a five-year vision for the state’s development as a model state.

The party’s election manifesto, called ‘Vision Document, 2022,’ puts a renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture, and dairy developments.

‘There are three important pillars of the manifesto – ethics, economy, ecology and environment,’ Mr Gadkari said after releasing it.