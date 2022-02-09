Cannabis farms are stealing electricity in the country, causing power cuts!

Rotherham, a town in Britain, is experiencing power outages due to too many marijuana farms stealing electricity. For indoor cannabis farms to function, they need artificial heat, light, and humidity. According to the local police, this causes electricity surges and plunges homes into darkness four times daily.

A South Yorkshire town controlled by 17 organized crime gangs has arrested 25 suspected drug producers. Similarly, 6 797 plants valued at £6.8 million were seized and 61 cannabis farms were shut down by law enforcement authorities.

‘We cannot afford to allow organized crime to disrupt people’s lives in that way. So it was at that point that we thought, right, we’re going to take a stance on this,’ said District police commander Chief Supt Steve Chapman. According to him, the power cuts were a pressing issue in the community, in addition to the fact that criminal organizations often use society’s most vulnerable people to harbor drugs—people who are either coerced or forced to do so.

‘There are modern slaves inside the properties. And there will be turf wars between gangs,’ said Local MP Sarah Champion. The National Centre for Gang Research last week said some dealers were posing as key workers in order to avoid police detection, and they were using social media channels to groom and recruit children in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

‘We’re working closely with South Yorkshire Police after power cuts in the local area have been caused by suspicious overload activity,’ said Northern Powergrid, which supplies electricity to Rotherham. ‘You can’t do anything but wait for them and they’ll turn it back on. But I’m not reporting it because I’m not a snitch,’ said 30-year-old resident Mohammad Mubashar.