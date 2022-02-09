Caste discrimination allegations in Pudukottai barber shops; Madras HC instructs the Dist. Collector to intervene

The Madras High Court has ordered the district collector to respond to a PIL alleging caste discrimination against Parayar community men in Pudhupatti village, Pudukottai district, within four weeks.

R Selvan, a member of the Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam, stated that 150 Parayar families living in Pudupatti village had to visit another area for a haircut. He claimed that for nearly two decades, members of the dominant caste have been blocking the three barber shops in Pudupatti village.

Selvan petitioned the Madras High Court to order state government officials to visit the area and put a stop to caste-based atrocities. Judges Paresh Uphadhyay and Krishnasamy stated during the hearing that if the allegations are proven to be true, it will be a big issue. They wondered if there was a separate barber shop in the town and why there was such segregation. The Madras High Court then gave the Pudukkottai district collector four weeks to respond.