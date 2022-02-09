Geiger of Germany wins gold in the Nordic combined at Olympics

Vinzenz Geiger of Germany has won the men’s Nordic combined gold, coming back from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to win a 10K cross-country race after finishing 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day.

Silver went to Joergen Graabak of Norway on Wednesday night, and bronze went to Lukas Greiderer of Austria.

In the first phase of the event, Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto leapt 108 metres (354 feet) and scored 133 points, giving him a 38-second lead over the field, but he faded from contention halfway through the cross-country race.

In a sport that requires athletes to have both ski jumping and cross-country skiing skills, the athlete who jumps the farthest and impresses the most judges gets a head start in the cross-country portion. The rest of the field is listed in order of their ski jumping finishes. Gold is awarded to the first person to cross the finish line.