Himachal lifts Covid restrictions/ night curfew in the wake of falling Covid cases

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift the night curfew due to a decrease in Covid cases in the state, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to government data, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state fell to 4,812 on February 8 from 9,672 on February 1.

He said that the decision to lift the night curfew was reached during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

To control the spread of Covid-19, the state government issued a night curfew on January 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and then modified it on January 31 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

However, the official stated that there will be certain restrictions on gatherings.

He said that any social, religious, cultural, political, and other meetings, including weddings and funerals, will be allowed with 50 %of capacity in both indoor and outdoor spaces.