Iran debuts new missile with reported regional range

Iran launched a new missile on Wednesday with a range that could reach both US bases in the region and targets inside its archfoe Israel, according to reports.

According to state television, the missile is solid-fueled and has a range of 1,450 kilometres (900 miles). The Khaibar-buster is named after a Jewish castle that was overrun by Muslim fighters in the early days of Islam.

According to the article, the missile has exceptional accuracy and can evade missile defence systems. The information has not been verified by a third party.