Kerala HC upheld the ban on Media One, Order challenged by Division Bench

The order banning Media one channel was challenged in the division bench of the Kerala high court on Wednesday by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, the channel’s parent company, a day after a single judge bench of the Kerala high court upheld the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry’s ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne, according to news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Justice N Nagaresh of the Kerala high court dismissed a writ petition filed by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited attempting to remove the I&B ministry’s ban and, in the process, grant MediaOne security clearance.

‘This court is not inclined to interfere with the denial of renewal of petitioner’s license. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed,’ the bench observed.