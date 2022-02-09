Kerala lowers Covid test rates , protective equipments prices ;

Kerala govt has decided to reduce the costs of different Covid testing and protective equipment. On Wednesday, February 9, the Kerala health department made the announcement. Antigen tests will now cost Rs 100 and RT PCR tests will cost Rs 300.

Anyone found charging extra would face severe consequences, said Health Minister Veena George. XpertNat tests will cost Rs 2,350 while TrueNat tests will cost Rs 1,225 and RT- LAMP will cost Rs 1,025. These are the revised rates, including all charges.

PPE kits in the XL size will cost Rs 154 per unit, while the XXL size would cost Rs 156. The kits’ maximum retail price is Rs 175. The minimum retail price for N95 masks will now be Rs 5.50, with a maximum retail price of Rs 15.