Pak ministers take on India’s hijab row;

As the hijab debate continues in Karnataka, Pakistani ministers have joined in on the subject, arguing for freedom of choice and opposing the prohibition on burqa-clad students entering classrooms. It is a terrible violation of fundamental human rights, according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. ‘It is a terrible violation of fundamental human rights to deny education to Muslim girls. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,’ the minister said.

Ch Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s information and broadcasting minister, described the situation in India as ‘terrifying.’ ‘Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice,’ he tweeted.

A huge political fight has developed in Karnataka over the refusal to allow hijab-clad students into the classroom, attracting international attention. Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, wrote on Twitter, ‘Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.’