Rooster given ticket to travel on bus in Telangana ;

In Telangana, a commuter carrying a live rooster was taking the bus from Godavarikhani to Karimnagar. The bus conductor, G Tirupathi, noticed this and asked the owner to pay for the rooster, as any person travelling with a living animal is required to pay for the ticket.

Ali had cleverly hidden the rooster under a cloth. But, after a while, the conductor became aware of the bird. However, Mohammad Ali, a passenger, tried to convince the conductor. Finally, he had to pay Rs 30 as the bus fare for his rooster .

Officials from the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) responded to the incident by saying that allowing animals onto buses is against the norms. However, since the conductor did not deboard the passenger and instead slapped tickets on him and permitted him to ride, the conductor is likely to face departmental action.