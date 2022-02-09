Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar travels to London, shares pic

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a well-known celebrity kid. She has a sizable fan following on social media, with multiple fan pages dedicated to her, despite her absence from the limelight. Sara has almost 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Sara delighted her followers with a couple of Instagram stories. The celebrity kid took a selfie when she returned to London after three years and also uploaded a video of a street and wrote, ‘ It’s good to be back to winter in London after 3 years’.

Sara completed her education at Dhirubai Ambani International School and then travelled to London to pursue her degree. She graduated from University College London with a degree in medicine. Her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, is also a doctor.

Sara recently started modelling and had appeared in a campaign alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff for a clothing line. This was her first big break into the world of modelling.

Also Read: Will Smith nominated for Best Actor Oscar after 15 years

Sara is also attempting to break into Bollywood, and rumours have been circulating for some time that she will make her debut shortly. However, nothing tangible has emerged from her in regards to pursuing a career in movies so far.