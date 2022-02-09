Sameera Reddy repeats her wedding saree after 8 years, shares pics

Sameera Reddy, an actor and influencer, recently took to Instagram to share images of herself wearing her wedding saree for the first time in eight years.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, ‘I wore my wedding saree after 8 years and it felt so amazing #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi @houseofneetalulla’.

Sameera looked just as stunning as she was on her wedding day. The comments section of her post was swamped with love and adoration as soon as she shared the images of herself dressed in a lovely brown-yellow saree.

Influencer and painter Manjri Varde wrote, ‘Ooo The Great Indian Weddings’, while Gauahar Khan found the images ‘Beautiful’. Another user added, ‘The simplicity quotient’. ‘Wow it’s the same saree…it looks awesome even after so many years’, stated yet another netizen.

Akshai Vardenchi and Sameer Reddy got married in 2014 and they have two children together: a son and a daughter named Hans and Nyra.