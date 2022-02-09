Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the share market. The strong buying interest in automobile and banking shares supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 657 points or 1.14% to settle at 58,466. NSE Nifty climbed 197 points or 1.14% higher to close at 17,464. Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.14% and small-cap shares moved 0.41% higher.13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,749 shares advanced and 1,585 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Maruti Suzuki India, Indian Oil Corp, Shree Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Hindalco . The top losers in the market were ONGC, BPCL, ITC, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, and Tata Steel .