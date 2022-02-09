Summer flight bookings in UK edge towards 2019 levels

Demand for flights in the UK is returning to pre-pandemic levels for the important summer holiday period, according to market data that suggests travellers are keen to get away despite the looming cost of living crunch.

Bookings for the summer were 16 percent behind comparable levels in January 2019, according to data from travel trends company ForwardKeys, while demand for a four-day public holiday in June was ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Many travellers are still booking flights at the last minute to take advantage of lower prices and to see whether COVID restrictions have changed.