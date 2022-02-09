The Bhuj-bound Alliance Aircraft takes off without engine cover

Alliance Aircraft- a subsidiary of Air India, bound for Bhuj, took off without its engine cover from Mumbai On Wednesday Wednesday, an ANI report said. Around 70 people were on board the four-year-old flight. The flight (ATR 72-600) landed at its destination safely. The incident, however, has been taken seriously, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident.

The cowl dropped on the runway as the flight took off from Mumbai airport at 6.30 a.m. ‘After takeoff, Mumbai ATC reported that an engine cowling was discovered on the runway side. It looked to be from BOM-based ATR aircraft VT-RKJ, which was flying 91-625. (BOM-BHJ). The flight is still in the air, and it’s still flying ‘Soon after the cowl was found, a Mumbai airport official told.

The incident, according to Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, was caused by faulty maintenance work. ‘Incidents of cowl separation usually occur during maintenance activity if latches are not secured,’he told ANI. Before commencing the flight, the crew must make sure the engine cowl is in position.