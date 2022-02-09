Traveling to Canada? India’s anti-vaccine warning raises concerns

The High Commission of India in Ottawa issued a warning on Tuesday to Indian nationals in Canada, advising them to remain vigilant and use extreme caution in the wake of a truckers’ protest against the Justin Trudeau government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The High Commission warned that Canadian officials could also ‘impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice’ as the protest intensifies and disrupts traffic, leaving ‘food and water shortages’.

Traffic and service impacts are expected to continue, and local authorities may also enforce curfews or other restrictions at short notice in other Canadian cities, according to the advisory. Due to the ongoing situation, Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to travel to Canada are advised to exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert, avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa, follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews, and monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation.

Indian nationals who feel distressed due to the ongoing disturbances in Canada should contact the High Commission’s emergency helpline – (+1) 6137443761 – to inform officials. Indians can register themselves through the websites of the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver or through the MADAD website – madad.gov.in.

The High Commission and Consulates would be able to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of an emergency with registration. The ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry about vaccine requirements. However, the protests have expanded into broader protests against COVID-19 health restrictions and Trudeau’s government.

In a statement Monday, protest organizer Tamara Lich said activists were willing to talk to the government about ways to resolve the crisis, but insisted that pandemic restrictions be eased. During a meeting streamed on YouTube, Lich said, ‘What we’re trying to do right now is reach out to all of the federal parties so that we can set up a sit-down. So that we can start these talks and see how we can move forward, have their mandates and the restrictions lifted, restore Canadians rights and freedoms and go home.’