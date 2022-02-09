‘You’ll be loved for lifetime by a lovely man’: Smriti Irani on Karishma’s wedding

Television star Karishma Tanna recently got married to her fiancé, businessman Varun Bangera. The actress got married in a low-key ceremony with just close friends and family in attendance. She has been showered with affection and well wishes since her wedding, especially from her fans and industry colleagues.

Union Minister and her former co-star, Smriti Irani sent her love and well wishes while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections from afar. Karishma Tanna had shared screen time with Smriti Irani in the classic TV serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Despite the hectic schedule, the Union Minister found time to wish the actress through her official social media handle. Sharing a picture of the newlyweds on the Instagram story, the actor-politician wrote a heartfelt note which read, ‘As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished and loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love and blessings. Karishma Tanna congratulations. God bless’.

Karishma Tanna, mostly known for her television performances, had also appeared in films including ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Grand Masti’, and ‘Dosti: Friends Forever’. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th seasons of the show as a guest.