‘Anti-Indian activities’ in the U.K cause concern for India, it seeks proactive action

Indian officials expressed concern on Thursday over the ‘anti-Indian’ activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK and urged the country to maintain vigil and take appropriate proactive action. During the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, which was held virtually on Thursday, this was conveyed.

The Indian authorities also stressed to the British authorities the need to expedite pending extradition cases. The Indian side expressed concern about anti-India activities in the UK carried out by certain extremists and radical elements. An official statement urged the UK side to maintain vigilance over such activities and take appropriate proactive measures.

During the meeting, both nations agreed to continue to enhance their security cooperation. Over the course of the conversation, a variety of topics were discussed, including homeland security, cyber security, extradition cases, and migration and mobility. Statements from both sides indicate they agreed to intensify security-related bilateral engagement following the meeting. The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the UK delegation was led by the Permanent Secretary of the Home Office, Mathew Rycroft.