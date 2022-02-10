Citrus fruits should not be avoided due to a cold or cough; Here’s why

Coughs and colds are common during the winters. People incorporate a variety of foods into their diets to combat this problem. Citrus fruits, on the other hand, are normally avoided if you have cough, cold or fever. However, experts suggest to indulge fruits in your diet when you have cough or cold. Incorporating these fruits into your diet will boost your immunity and assist you in overcoming the aforementioned issues.

Eat blueberries: If you have a cough or cold, blueberries should be part of your diet. Antioxidants abound in blueberries. They include minerals, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and fibre, among other nutrients. Blueberries can help you lose weight while also boosting your immunity. Lemon, oranges, and grapes can also be included in your diet.

Have Kiwi: Kiwi should be included in your diet as well. It is abundant in antioxidants, folate, potassium, fibre, and vitamins C, K, and E, which help with phlegm as well as cough and cold. Furthermore, eating Kiwi can help with indigestion, blood pressure, and blood coagulation. Kiwi also boosts immunity. Not only that, but fruits like pineapple, papaya, guava, and mosambi are completely safe to eat.

Eat Banana: Many people avoid eating bananas throughout the winter, especially if they have a cough or cold. During this period, bananas can also be ingested. However, bananas should be avoided late at night and in the evening. If you want, you can also include fruits like mango, watermelon, and pear in your diet.