Online Safety: Know the ‘rules and avoid the pitfalls’

The global accessibility of the internet has rapidly increased internet frauds and cybercrime all over the world. In the age of the internet, you have access to anything at your fingertips, but you can lose everything in a flash. Here are some tips for internet safety. Make sure you also know what not to do online.

Track your information

Social media platforms should not be used to disclose everything about your personal life. Moreover, you should keep track of the information you share with employers and customers.

Remove cookies

Cookies can be deleted from your browsing history if you browse websites that look unsafe. Make it a point to clear your cookies every now and then. Make sure you browse safe websites as well.

Safely connect

Public WiFis have no control over security. Avoid connecting to public WiFi networks since they allow hackers easy access to your device. Be sure to connect to a secure network whenever you are conducting a financial transaction.

Never save passwords

Don’t save passwords, especially banking passwords and CVV numbers, regardless of whether you are connected to a secure network. Furthermore, choose strong passwords that are difficult to hack.

Tips for avoiding online mistakes

1. Using your device to save your passwords is a bad idea. Remember your passwords offline, and make a secure note of them if you have a tendency to forget them.

2. Be cautious when you receive emails, messages, and phone calls.

3. Through advertisements and messages, the RBI reminds us that we shouldn’t divulge our banking passwords or CVV numbers to people who ask for them.