Rajasthan, UP, Haryana industries must shift to clean fuels by the end of September: CAQM

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued an order on Wednesday requiring all industries in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Rajasthan that are located inside the National Capital Region (NCR) to switch to PNG or biomass fuel by September 30 or face closure.

The decision was made following discussions with corporations, organisations, and state governments, according to the pollution control panel.

‘A large number of associations, federations and individuals submitted before the Commission their requests for permitting the use of biomass fuels in addition to PNG [piped natural gas], citing that biomass-based fuels are much more environment friendly than fossil fuels like HSD [high-speed diesel] and coal’, said the order.

The tribunal stated in its order to the three states that industries in Delhi had already moved to cleaner fuels, including PNG.

According to officials familiar with the situation, the industry may use only fuels permitted for industrial operations by the different state governments until the deadline.

‘The emissions from industries using polluting fuels like coal, diesel, etc., create an adverse impact on air quality in the NCR and shifting of industries to PNG and cleaner fuels has always been a priority for CAQM. Apart from that, open burning of biomass is also one of the major causes for air pollution in NCR’, CAQM said in a statement.

Officials said that once the shift is complete, not only would it reduce the influence of polluting fuels in the NCR on air pollution, but it will also assure optimal biomass usage for farmers. ‘All industries in the NCR running on coal, if shifted to PNG or biomass fuels in conjunction with Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD), would result in a remarkable decline in biomass burning across different regions of NCR and adjoining areas, thereby improving the air quality’, officials added.