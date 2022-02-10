UP polls: BJP targets Jayant Chaudhary for not voting, RLD chief takes U-turn

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, who faced flak for not voting in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, said on Thursday (February 10) that he would cast his vote in Mathura.

In an earlier statement, he said that he might miss the polls due to election rallies. In Bijnor, Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav were to address a public rally. ‘I`m a voter of Mathura. Right now, we`re in Bijnor as there is just two days` time for campaigning between the first and second rounds of UP polls. My wife voted in the morning itself. After campaigning ends here, I`ll try to vote at booths open till 6 pm,’ the RLD chief told ANI.

Chaudhary had called for a large turnout of voters to elect a government that would fulfill the citizens’ aspirations in the morning. JP Nadda, BJP president, took a swipe at Chaudhary for not voting. ‘Today, a leader (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) did not cast his vote. It shows their dynastic arrogance. The power of democracy gives answers to such people,’ the news agency quoted him as saying.

Today, a leader (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) did not cast his vote. It shows their dynastic arrogance. The power of democracy gives answers to such people: BJP national president JP Nadda, in Biswan, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Yq4UQoHHEi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Chaudhary was also attacked by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who asked if he believes RLD won’t win. ‘Voting is the foremost duty of every citizen, especially one who leads a party. For Jayant Chaudhary to not vote sends out the message that he doesn’t care & he doesn’t believe that RLD will win. If he is giving up, why will people vote for him?’, he asked.

The first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is underway in 58 Assembly constituencies, covering 11 districts. The voting, which began at 7 am, concluded at 6 pm today.