‘Budget, Not Bydget’: Union Minister’s ‘English lesson’ to Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP renowned for his expansive vocabulary and penchant for ‘unheard’ words like ‘floccinaucinihilipilification,’ which has even made the well-read run to their dictionaries, was called out on Thursday for spelling errors in a Twitter post. As a result, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale known for his sense of humor in the usage of ‘ Shairi’ in his Parliamentary addresses, pounced at the chance to school the Thiruvananthapuram MP and said: ‘One is bound to make mistakes when one makes unnecessary claims’.

In a tweet, Mr. Athawale pointed out Tharoor’s errors and said, ‘Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not ‘Bydget’ but BUDGET. Also, not rely but ‘reply’! Well, we understand!’

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

As a frequent Twitter user, Mr. Tharoor engages in a wide range of conversations on the microblogging site. Mr. Athawale was criticized by the Congress MP for his comments during the Budget debate.

‘Nearly two-hour rely on the Bydget debate. The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims about the economy and her Budget!’ Mr. Tharoor had tweeted. Meanwhile, Mr. Athawale’s ‘English lesson’ to Tharoor provided a valid reason for Twitterati to laugh as well.