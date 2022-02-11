Here’s how RFID technology will help the Indian Army track ammunition

The Indian Army has announced that it has already begun tagging ammunition so it can be tracked. The Indian Army uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging technology for asset tracking through the Enterprise Resource Application provided by the Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG) of the Ordnance Services Directorate.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the first consignment of RFID tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56mm ammunition, has been dispatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) Pulgaon. The RFID project has been led by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army, in conjunction with Munitions India Limited (MIL), Pune, a newly formed entity that was created following the corporatization of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).

How RFID tagging of ammunition will benefit ‘The Indian Army’?

RFID tags are claimed to be compliant with global standards developed in consultation with GS-1 India. Defense Ministry officials claim that the RFID solution implementation will transform ammunition asset management and provide a ‘quantum leap in ammunition lot management and tracking’.

By implementing this new process and technology, ammunition storage and use will be safer for soldiers, and Army field personnel will be more satisfied. The implementation should result in increased efficiency in all technical activities carried out in ammunition depots, as well as a reduction in inventory carrying costs.