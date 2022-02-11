‘ Hijab and saffron shawl cannot be compared ’; Campus Front of India

The Campus Front of India (CFI) has stated that the hijab and saffron shawl cannot be compared, with the Karnataka High Court prohibiting students from wearing religious dress to schools and colleges.

The students’ union called the Karnataka High Court’s interim order in the hijab ban case “upsetting,” and said that right-wing organisations were deliberately inciting the issue to foment unrest and divisiveness.

‘Hijab is religious right of Muslims, the hijab and saffron shawl cannot be compared. As part of a joint strategy of the ABVP and BJP to create controversy against the hijab, students start wearing saffron shawls and spreading communal hatred through violence across the state,’ stated Athaullah Punjalakatte, President of CFI Karnataka.

Punjalakatte further stated that saffron shawl-wearing protesters staged a “farce” on the day the Karnataka High Court was hearing the hijab case, blocking roads and staging demonstrations. The CFI says that the students are not required to attend classes until the verdict of the court is revealed .