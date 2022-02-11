Indian Railways resumes cooked food service: Know how to place order

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to resume cooked meals on all trains by February 14. The ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be available on demand on the trains. IRCTC suspended e-catering services on March 23 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

As of January, cooked food services was restored in 80% of trains. IRCTC started ready-to-eat meal service in August last year.

How to place an order:

Step 1

Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Step 2

Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

Step 3

Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there.

Step 4

Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

Step 5

Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.