Kajol commences shoot with Revathy for ‘Salaam Venky’; Shares pics

Mumbai: Kajol and Revathy have commenced the shooting for their film ‘Salaam Venky’. Directed by actor-film maker Revathy, the film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a photo with Revathy as they stood together holding the clapboard, while in the next one, they are joined by their producers. ‘Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you’, she captioned the post.