Know how to retrieve Aadhaar card using registered mobile number or email ID

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The 12-digit identity number issued is one of the major documents of identity and proof.

There is no need to worry if you have lost your Aadhaar card. You can get it back using your registered mobile number of email ID. You must put your correct mobile number or email id that you had submitted during registration. It is very important because you will receive ‘OTP’ (One-time password) which will be used for retrieving your Aadhaar even if you don’t remember your enrolment number.

Once you authenticate by entering the OTP received, you will get your 12-digit Aadhaar number to the registered mobile number or email Id. You can use the received Aadhaar number to either download your Aadhaar or Order a reprint of your Aadhaar.