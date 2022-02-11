Release date of Shamshera announced

Mumbai: Release date of upcoming Bollywood film Shamshera was announced. The film starring s Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be released on July 22, 2022. Yash Raj Films production released the teaser of the film on Friday.

The shooting of the film wrappd in January 2020. However after COVID pandemic struck the country, the post-production work was stopped. The production resumed in August 2020 and filming was completed. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla.