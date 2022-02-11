Ring-in-the new! 2100 kg bell will ring at the Ayodhya Ram Temple now!

Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district is known for its artisans who get orders from across the country and abroad for bells used in temples. There are nearly 300 factories in Etah’s Jalesar which makes almost all the bells ringing in temples across the world. One such order is the cause of excitement among the artisans of the region – a 2,100 kg bell for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This bell is 6-feet tall and 5-feet wide.

The bell, which costs Rs 21 lakh, is being prepared for the great temple at a facility owned by Vikas Mittal. This order, according to Mittal, who is also the chairman of the Jalesar municipal corporation, is the biggest bell ever manufactured in India. He further said that when the bell was rung, the sound could be heard for up to 1-2 kilometres.

The same factory has also been tasked with making 10 bells weighing 500, 250, and 100 kg apiece for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The 2,100 kg bell was made up of five different materials, including gold, silver, and brass. The huge bell that will decorate the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is still being designed and polished.

Three artists, Dau Dayal, Iqbal Bara, and Shamsuddin, have been specifically summoned from Delhi to finalise the design of the bell. All three artists come from generations of families that have worked in this field. Many artists at the workshop in Jalesar have stated that they are willing to labour for no pay in order to contribute to the great Ram Temple in Ayodhya.