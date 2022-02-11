Ticket rates of Expo 2020 Dubai reduced

Dubai: The ticket rate of Expo 2020 Dubai reduced. The organizers has announced a 50% discount on entry tickets.

A single entry pass for Expo 2020 is available for Dh45 throughout the week. Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail themselves of this pass. The Dh45 ticket was previously available only on weekdays for entries from Monday to Friday.

Ticket holders are eligible for 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions to skip waiting in long lines. Earlier in January, Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ that will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months. Priced at Dh195, the pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022. It was earlier priced at Dh 495.