2 Rajasthan Cops Suspended For Sharing Objectionable Post on hijab

A Rajasthan Police constable and an assistant sub-inspector of traffic police have been suspended for allegedly posting and circulating an objectionable post on social media on the hijab. Police said Saturday

According to them, the objectionable post was shared by Constable Ramesh of the Jawahar Circle police station, and ASI Satveer Singh of the traffic police forwarded it to others.

According to a senior officer, they were suspended for their misconduct.

Police officials took note of the matter and launched a preliminary investigation, they said.