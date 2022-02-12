Amid decrease in Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, nurseries and play schools will resume

The Tamil Nadu government has given a big relief by allowing nursery and play schools to resume on February 14, despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases. This comes only days after physical education classes for students in grades 1 through 12 were allowed to resume on February 1 in all schools.

While exhibitions are now allowed in the state, the new guidelines retain the restriction on public gatherings at community, cultural, and political events.

The number of guests at weddings has been increased to 200 from 100, while 100 are allowed for funerals now, according to the new rules.