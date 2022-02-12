China invaded Indian territory, forcing herders to flee: Report

The China troops entered Indian territory on January 28 in Ladakh and drove local people away from grazing their herds there, a local official has claimed. The Block Development Chairperson of Nyoma, Urgain Chodon, told The Indian Express: ‘There was an incident on January 28, when PLA troops came into our territory, they drove away the grazing herds from our own territory. They did not take anyone, but shooed the nomads and herds away’.

A 45-second video of the alleged incident shot in a grazing area called Dogbuk was also tweeted by her on Friday. It was described by a defense source as an old clip. According to this source, ‘There was no evidence of snow during the summer season.’

Chodon, who was earlier a councilor from BJP, maintained while speaking to The Indian Express: ‘What I tweeted is what happened’. Along with the video, Chodon posted the following: ‘On 28 Jan PLA army came in our territory n not letting our herds graze in our own territory at that time no action from security force but our own herd-man cross the un-demarcated Border to get his livelihood (yak)back army caught him from our own territory and send him 2 police station.

In her tweet, Chodon mentioned a second incident that took place on January 26 at Changlum’. A local nomad had crossed the Line of Actual Control to bring back 17 of his yaks. His return was interrupted by the Indian Army, which interrogated him and took him to the police station.’I myself had gone to the Nyoma Police Station to bring the nomad back. Even though the IB people said that he was our nomad, the Army didn’t believe them and left him at the police station’, Chodon claimed.

The military source above confirmed the incident that took place, but clarified that he found no yaks with him.’Since the statement of the civilian and his actions did not match, as a precautionary measure, he was handed over by the Army and ITBP to the local police,’ this source said. As well, Chodon maintained her stance on this incident.

In a second tweet on Friday, she said: ‘…our government has always taken a strong position in (the) case of border security and development. And I request the government to seriously consider this matter too’. She said the government should fence the border in the area to resolve such issues’.