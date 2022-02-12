EAM Jaishankar says, Disregard of written agreements by China led to current situation at LAC

The situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen as a result of China’s disregard for written agreements not to amass soldiers at the border, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who also noted that Beijing’s actions have become a cause of ‘legitimate concern’ for the entire international community.

Jaishankar’s remarks on the eastern Ladakh border standoff came a day after he and other Quad foreign ministers – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan’s Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia’s Marise Payne – met and vowed to expand cooperation to keep the Indo-Pacific free of ‘coercion’ on Friday.

‘Yes,’ Jaishankar said when asked if the India-China border conflict was discussed during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting here on Friday. ‘Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it’s an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region,’ he said after their bilateral meeting at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart.