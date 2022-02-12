In 24 hours, India has recorded 50,407 new Covid cases and 804 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 50,407 coronavirus cases and 804 deaths, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The daily positive rate continues to fall, with nearly 8,000 cases less than yesterday, down 13%.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 42,586,544, with a death toll of 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.48 percent.

Active cases dropped to 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, as per the government data today.

According to the most latest available data, Delhi had less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a new study released on Friday showed that booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy after four months.