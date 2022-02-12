In France, a Covid test is not required for vaccinated travellers

The French government said on Friday that all vaccinated travellers arriving in the country will no longer be needed to have a negative Covid-19 test.

A government statement said that from Saturday, ‘proof of vaccination will be sufficient to travel to France regardless of country of origin, just as it was before the spread of the Omicron variant.’

The move coincided with ‘the new phase of the pandemic characterised in most countries by the predominance of the Omicron form and higher vaccination rates,’ according to the statement.

Unvaccinated travellers would still need to show a negative test, but other restrictions like as pre-arrival testing and quarantine would be removed if they came from a ‘green list’ country, according to the statement.

Those without jabs from France’s ‘orange list’ countries, on the other side, will still need a strong reason to visit France and take a test when they arrived.

The travel testing regime in France was introduced in December with the aim of limiting Omicron circulation and preventing a case explosion.