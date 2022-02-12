Indian Railways issues guidelines for passengers

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a list of safety guidelines for all passengers.

IRCTC urged all passengers to travel only with confirmed tickets. Passengers must arrive at the railway station 90 minutes before departure for necessary Covid protocols and must follow social distancing at the station and on the train. It also updated that no blanket or linen will be provided in the train.

IRCTC had decided to resume cooked meals on all trains by February 14. The ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be available on demand on the trains. IRCTC suspended e-catering services on March 23 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.