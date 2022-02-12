‘Mamata is our only leader’; Bengal minister

Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick has said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only leader of the Trinamool Congress, despite an apparent rift between Abhishek Banerjee’s loyalists and the old guard. This comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with the party’s top leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, scheduled for this evening at her residence.

Jyotipriyo Mullick told India Today, ‘Meetings are important. Mamata is our leader. There’s no other leader other than Mamata. Whatever she says will happen in the party.’

‘We have won because of Mamata Banerjee’ he said. He denied reports of rigging in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation polls, he said, ‘The West Bengal Police is doing a great job. They are doing a better job than the central police.’