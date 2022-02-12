Manipur BJP Chief spokesperson expelled for violating party rules;

Chongtham Bijoy Singh, the chief spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, has been expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years for violating party rules.

BJP Manipur unit president A Sharda Devi, in an order issued, said that Chongtham Bijoy Singh of Uripok Mandal was expelled from the primary membership of the party ‘for violating the party’s rules and regulations under Article XXV, Breach of Discipline Clause (b) and (d).’

Meanwhile, Chongtham Bijoy Singh, speaking to reporters here on Friday, said that he was expelled from the party without following proper procedures.

When the BJP announced 60 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections from the Uripok constituency on January 30, Bijoy was denied a ticket.

He also said that in the upcoming first phase assembly elections on February 28, he will be supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate K Suresh from the Uripok constituency.

The ruling BJP has fielded 60 candidates for the 60-member Manipur assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 5. The counting will be done on March 10.